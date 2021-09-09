New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NYMT. B. Riley started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.32 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 729,849 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after buying an additional 2,084,701 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,692,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 71,074 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 156,234 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

