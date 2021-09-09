Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 1,025.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TMX. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Terminix Global in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

