Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Nielsen worth $18,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 750.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,315,000 after buying an additional 1,835,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,898,000 after buying an additional 1,012,562 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 1,472.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,034,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,008,000 after buying an additional 968,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 93.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,646,000 after buying an additional 876,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 554.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 851,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,408,000 after buying an additional 721,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

