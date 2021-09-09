Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Lamar Advertising worth $19,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

LAMR stock opened at $114.04 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $116.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.14.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

