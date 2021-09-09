Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 825 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $1,544,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $97,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 156.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $422,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $1,289,000. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Blink Charging stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 3.80. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

