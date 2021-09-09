Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $20,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after acquiring an additional 844,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,776,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,712,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,531,000 after buying an additional 993,476 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,938,000 after buying an additional 101,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,235,000 after buying an additional 108,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.42. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,570. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

