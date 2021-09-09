Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $260.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $170.31 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $435.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

