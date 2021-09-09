PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRCL. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $70.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

