Reviewing Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) & Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Isuzu Motors has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Isuzu Motors and Visteon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isuzu Motors $18.01 billion 0.58 $401.46 million N/A N/A Visteon $2.55 billion 1.11 -$56.00 million $0.97 103.94

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Visteon.

Profitability

This table compares Isuzu Motors and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isuzu Motors 4.66% 9.47% 4.96% Visteon 1.00% 14.96% 3.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Isuzu Motors and Visteon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isuzu Motors 0 0 3 0 3.00 Visteon 3 4 5 0 2.17

Visteon has a consensus price target of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.06%. Given Visteon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Visteon is more favorable than Isuzu Motors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Isuzu Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Visteon shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Visteon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Visteon beats Isuzu Motors on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

