Analyzing SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) & XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) and XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SIGA Technologies and XOMA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies $124.96 million 4.06 $56.34 million $0.77 8.77 XOMA $29.39 million 9.77 $13.30 million $0.78 32.54

SIGA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than XOMA. SIGA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOMA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SIGA Technologies has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOMA has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of SIGA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of XOMA shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SIGA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of XOMA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SIGA Technologies and XOMA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A XOMA 0 1 2 0 2.67

XOMA has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.25%. Given XOMA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XOMA is more favorable than SIGA Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SIGA Technologies and XOMA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies 45.69% 36.21% 30.97% XOMA 16.11% 5.88% 4.06%

Summary

XOMA beats SIGA Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses. It offers an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses under the TPOXX brand. The company was founded by Steven Oliveira on December 28, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

