PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 530 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRS. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $10,510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,581,000 after acquiring an additional 526,712 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $959,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

