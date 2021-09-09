Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,849 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 21.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 881 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 76.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,661 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 42.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $106.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.89. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $146.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

