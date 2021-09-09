Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 113.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $57,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

