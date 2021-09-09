Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.