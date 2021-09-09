Troyen A. Brennan Sells 2,625 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $86.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.54. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

