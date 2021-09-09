Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.06.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $61.12 on Thursday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.37.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

