Edward J. Hoffman Sells 14,364 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edward J. Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of Radian Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Radian Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Radian Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Radian Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

