Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) dropped 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 60,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,316,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

PAYO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $967,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

