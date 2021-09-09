Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) traded up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.90. 4,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 606,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 999,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.60% of Cyxtera Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

