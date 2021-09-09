Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 203,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,992,406 shares.The stock last traded at $71.20 and had previously closed at $72.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $75.06.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

