Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down to $8.80

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $8.56. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 280 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

