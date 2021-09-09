1,000 Shares in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 406.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,527.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the second quarter worth $135,000.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $179.94 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12 month low of $87.48 and a 12 month high of $248.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.80.

