American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472,392 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Kroger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,935,000 after acquiring an additional 406,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,414,000 after acquiring an additional 58,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,720,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,876,000 after acquiring an additional 96,631 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, raised their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.28.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KR opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.