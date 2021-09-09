Fagan Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.8% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.11 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.49 and a 200 day moving average of $134.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

