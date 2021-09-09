Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSTL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 26,977.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In related news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,702 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,313. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $76.52 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.08 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.