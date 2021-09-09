American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Herc in the second quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Herc by 19.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth $113,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRI opened at $127.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.08. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $135.63.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

