American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 31,459 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 220.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,459 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.09% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,432,000 after purchasing an additional 828,247 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,039,000 after buying an additional 489,907 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $82,207,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $49,995,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,733,000 after buying an additional 208,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $242.96 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.86 and a 52-week high of $253.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

