Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 92.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,185 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 269.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 111,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RETA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

RETA opened at $110.02 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $186.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.