Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,134 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GoDaddy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after buying an additional 89,763 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $75.20 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.66 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.73.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.06) EPS. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

