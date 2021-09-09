Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 28,368 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 376.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 188.5% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 85.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 42,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $7,051,235.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $28,624,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 918,301 shares of company stock valued at $39,051,396. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.