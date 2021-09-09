Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Arconic worth $11,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Arconic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Arconic by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 882,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ARNC opened at $34.64 on Thursday. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

