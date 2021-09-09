Rhumbline Advisers Sells 616 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Wingstop worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 149.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after buying an additional 424,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Wingstop by 70.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after buying an additional 272,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after buying an additional 142,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $176.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.76. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 62.39%.

In other news, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.59.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

