Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,700 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of John Bean Technologies worth $12,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,649,000 after buying an additional 266,258 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,725,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,142,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,073,000 after buying an additional 111,750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,066,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 901,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,270,000 after buying an additional 84,622 shares during the period.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $783,235. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JBT opened at $149.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.96. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $151.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

