360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading 8.2% Higher

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.07 and last traded at $27.07. 14,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,397,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

QFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.