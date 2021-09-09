Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $13,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Mark Stevens boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 58,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

