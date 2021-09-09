US Bancorp DE Has $1.34 Million Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,419 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get frontdoor alerts:

frontdoor stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.