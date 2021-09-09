Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of AL stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.