US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,064 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $89.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average is $77.53. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $91.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

