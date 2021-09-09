PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PROS were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PROS in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 6.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.68.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

