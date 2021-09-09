Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 400.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 16.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,779 shares of company stock worth $2,773,934 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

