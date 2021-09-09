Comparing Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) & Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) and Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vintage Wine Estates and Willamette Valley Vineyards, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00 Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus price target of 15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.12%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A Willamette Valley Vineyards 10.65% 9.70% 4.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Willamette Valley Vineyards $27.32 million 2.33 $3.39 million N/A N/A

Willamette Valley Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

Summary

Willamette Valley Vineyards beats Vintage Wine Estates on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W. Bernau in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, OR.

