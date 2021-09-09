Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The company had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $7.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 182,932 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,461,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,550,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $406,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

