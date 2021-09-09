Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.13) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

