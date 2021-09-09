$2.10 EPS Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14. Nordson posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 134.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Nordson by 23.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth about $36,250,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 40.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 15.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $244.93 on Thursday. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $245.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

