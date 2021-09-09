Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Universal Insurance worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UVE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $835,200. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $422.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.11%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

