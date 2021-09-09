Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGTX. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 61.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 53.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 212,078 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 16.1% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 167,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the first quarter valued at $696,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $39,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,407 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGTX opened at $11.73 on Thursday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $519.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

