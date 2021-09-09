Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Surmodics worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 326,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after buying an additional 184,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,680,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 248.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 35,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $834.40 million, a P/E ratio of 601.56, a P/E/G ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $77,197.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $136,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $352,334 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

