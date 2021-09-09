Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 154,772 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 154,772 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 217.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 20,669 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at $198,334.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,735 shares of company stock valued at $86,828. 4.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.21. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

