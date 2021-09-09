International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in International Paper by 510.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of IP opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

