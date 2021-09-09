Cheng Lu Sells 40,648 Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,795,828.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cheng Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00.

TuSimple stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,615,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,437,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

